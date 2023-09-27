Bread Meats Bread are set to open in Silverburn next month after taking over a large unit

After teasing that a new location would be coming soon, Glasgow burger joint Breads Meats Bread have announced that they will be opening a new restaurant in Silverburn shopping centre.

They will move into the unit which was formerly occupied by pancake restaurant Stack and Still who announced the closure of their premises in the centre last week.

Bread Meats Bread are a much loved business in Glasgow that are known for their delicious burgers, poutine, shakes and much more that will now bring their flavours to Silverburn.

Bread Meats Bread group director, Luli Avdyli said: “It’s been an incredible journey since we opened our first Bread Meats Bread in Glasgow city centre ten years ago.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our newest gem in Silverburn. This milestone not only strengthens our presence in Glasgow but also completes our culinary compass, with our restaurant now serving all four corners of the city.

“Silverburn offers a superb setting for us to continue delivering exceptional food to the bustling southside of Glasgow.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community as we open our doors to the public in Autumn.”