Six of the best things to do in North Lanarkshire on a sunny day

Sunny days are few and far between in North Lanarkshire - so when they come around, it’s difficult to think of what to do.

That’s why today we’ve put together this list of some of the best things to do around North Lanarkshire towns on a hot day.

Given North Lanarkshire a landlocked county, it’s a bit harder for us to get to the beach - sure you could always get the train to Troon - but some days you want to get the most of the sun and stay a lot closer to home.

Some of these activities are completely free and others you will have to pay for but they are sure to keep everyone happy and occupied whenever the sun is shining.

Take a look below for the best activities and things to do in North Lanarkshire on a sunny day.

1 . Summerlee Putting you right in the heart of the exhibit is part of what makes it so special | National World

2 . M&Ds M&Ds really is the place to be. There's plenty of rides, activities, games and more. Make sure to check out Amazonia, where you can meet all types of exotic animals that you can't see anywhere else in Scotland. | Contributed

3 . Take a walk along the Clyde Walkway The Clyde Walkway runs from Partick to New Lanark - a total length of around 40 miles. Obviously we're not suggesting you walk the whole length of it, but why not hop on the path around Motherwell and take a walk along the Clyde for a little while. | Wikipedia