Sober October in Glasgow: The 10 best spots in Glasgow for an alcohol free day out

Many Glaswegians this month have opted to go alcohol-free - and who can blame them? It’s good to take a break, both for your wallet, and for your mental & physical health.

You’ll find it a lot easier to go dry in Glasgow these days - with most pubs stocking alcohol free beers and even pretty snazzy mocktails in 2024.

For this list, we’ve focused on venues where there’s more to do than just sit around and drink though - lest you feel tempted for a pint.

1 . Have a game of darts at Flight Club Flight Club opened to much acclaim earlier this year, there's plenty of mocktails and 0 alcohol beers available while you play their range of dart-themed games | Flight Club

2 . Golf Fang Golf Fang is a snazzy crazy golf venue down Anderston way - based in an old warehouse, major investment has been put into making a very visually interesting (and fun) experience. They also have a new 'dirty soda' machine - which is pretty exciting. | contributed

3 . Escape Rooms There's a bunch of escape rooms around Glasgow - a very fun sober experience with friends. | Nicholas Armstrong/Escape

4 . Go for a walk around Kelvingrove Park Glasgow's got some terrific parks and plenty of them, so make an effort to visit a new one for a lovely afternoon walk. Or just go back to old reliable, Kelvingrove, and visit the art gallery afterwards. | Glasgow City Council