Southside's Park Lane Market heads to SWG3 for a summer residency
You have two more opportunities to catch Park Lane Market’s summer residency at SWG3, on Sunday 2 and 9 June. Traders will be offering unusual gifts, locally-made treasures, original artwork and prints, houseplants, clothes, beauty products and quirky artwork. The markets will complete their run, taking place from 12pm till 5pm on the next two Sundays, inside and outside in the yard at the West End venue.
Park Lane Market was founded by Harry Olorunda and Lewis Andrew out of a sense of community and to bring people together on the Southside: “If someone has an idea, we can give them a platform”. Their regular home is a lane near Queen’s Park. Harry Olorunda says there is a wealth of new and existing small craft businesses and street food traders in the area, ready to show what they can do.
“We set up Park Lane Market to give creatives a space to flourish, a market that we thought was under-represented in the city. Shawlands has changed remarkably in the last four years” he says.
“Back when Park Lane Market was just a studio space Paolo Nutini recorded music here. So did Lewis Capaldi. It’s always been a creative space, so we wanted to amplify that, to make a space not just for music but for art, makers and creators. The market is now full of people like that.”
“I think people are beginning to appreciate this kind of space a lot more now. More people are shopping locally and supporting small local businesses.
"It has really given us a boost. I live here in Shawlands, I’m very much a part of the community and the Southside in general is very community driven. We’ve got a lot of support in the neighbourhood - everyone here is very eclectic but everyone gets along.
“It’s a very multicultural area and I think that’s the best thing about Shawlands - every gender, ideology, and diversity you can think of can be found here, and that feels awesome to say.”
They recently launched Choo Choo Tacos, a Southern style bbq pop-up: “It’s something very special to us. Going forward we’re looking to invest more into the market, and develop the space a bit more.
"We’re here for the long haul. I don’t see the market going anywhere soon, we’re completely safe from getting shifted as we operate in a private space, we’re lucky in that regard.
Harry is an enthusiastic advocate of all the traders connected to the market. If he had to pick a favourite that you should try, he would say Mid-Century Finds: “It’s run by this couple who are able to find just the most amazing vintage stuff from the 60s and 70s.”
Harry’s Southside recommendations include Coffee Broz, which you can find in Phat Cap store on Norfolk Street. “If I’m going for a drink it’s got to be in Henry’s or Phillies. If I’m heading out for breakfast or lunch, The Strathbungo do it best I think.”
Park Lane Market will host the first solo art exhibition and pop-up shop from Shobee Scribbles who creates hand-drawn illustrations, homeware, clothing and accessories. The free exhibition will showcase work the local artist created over the last ten years.
The launch night is Friday 26th July from 7pm-10pm and there is a day time exhibition on the 27th July from 1pm-9pm.
The Park Lane Market takes place on the first and last Sunday of the month 11am-4pm. If you are interested in taking a stall you can email the team at: [email protected].
