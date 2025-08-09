Spider-Man in Glasgow: 17 amazing pictures as Hollywood comes to the city's streets

Glasgow is having a Spider-Man summer as streets in the city centre are transformed into a snapshot of downtown New York to host the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starting on 1 August, stretches of Bothwell, Blythswood, Wellington, Pitt, and St Vincent Streets have been decked out with NYPD vehicles, American flags, buses, food vans and hot dog stands, with specially-designed facades to evoke life in the Big Apple.

Tom Holland, eager to return to Spider-Man in a more grounded, practical production, expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. We shot the entire film on stages [last time]. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. So it’s gonna feel like making Homecoming again, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.” He delighted fans when he filmed in the city at the start of the shoot.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, commented during a CinemaCon discussion that he and his creative team are “nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before” His presence promises a fresh tone in this new chapter of Spider-Man’s saga, which will feature Glasgow landmarks. From Monday 11 August, the production will move to several roads and locations in the Merchant City including Trongate, Wilson Street, Bell Street, Candleriggs, Hutcheson Street, Brunswick Street, Glassford Street and Ingram Street.

Filming in Glasgow wasn’t without its spectacle. Crowds gathered to witness dramatic scenes—complete with car chases, controlled explosions, and even a tank roaring through transformed streets. A stuntman was captured swinging through the air via crane cables, while traffic was diverted and roads like Bothwell Street were closed. Photographs and video from the Glasgow filming have been the subject of international attention, particularly the renewed focus on practical effects.

1 . Spider-Man Glasgow’s city centre was transformed into a full-on action zone. On Bothwell Street, spectators witnessed a high-octane chase featuring NYPD cars, military vehicles, and even a tank roaring through the streets—complete with explosions and hydraulic ramps launching cars into the air. | Aasir Khan

2 . Spider-Man In one striking moment, Tom Holland’s stunt double, clad in the famous red and blue suit, swung from a rope attached to a crane barreling down the street—creating the illusion of building-to-building leaping | Aasir Khan

3 . Spider-Man Scenes also featured Spider-Man atop a speeding car, dramatic explosions, and intense vehicle sequences that brought cinematic spectacle onto the streets of Glasgow | Aasir Khan