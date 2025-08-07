The city centre and Merchant City have been transformed into a bustling New York City, with filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day now extended for an additional 11 days on Glasgow streets.

Glasgow will play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming currently taking place on Bothwell Street and impacting surrounding streets including St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. The first scenes involved vehicles on the road around Bothwell Street with road restrictions between Pitt Street and Hope Street.

Spectacular stunts featuring a car chase, explosions, a tank and Spider-Man careering through Glasgow city centre on top of a car have generated photos and videos that have been the subject of international attention. From Monday 11 August, the production will move to several roads and locations in the Merchant City including Trongate, Wilson St, Bell St, Candleriggs, Hutcheson St, Brunswick St, Glassford St and Ingram Street.

The main filming days in the Merchant City will be on Wednesday and Thursday, 13 and 14 August from 8am until 6pm on Wilson Street, Hutcheson Street and Brunswick Street. Production was due to close on 15 August but has now been extended by 11 days, including John Street, Ingram Street and Cochrane Street. The full itinerary for road restrictions is below.

Tom Holland, who was in Glasgow on Sunday to shoot his first scenes for the movie, said the production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, would feature an “old school filmmaking style” with key scenes would be shot in Glasgow. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world,” Holland said, setting up the next movie. “So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don’t you worry: I’m not gonna do that today.”

Additional road closures for Spider-Man 4 filming

From 9am on August 22 to 11.59pm on August 26

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street

South Frederick Street, southbound only, for its full length

5am on August 22 to 10pm on August 24

John Street between George Street and Cochrane Street

From 7am on August 25 to 11.59pm on August 26

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

From 3pm on August 21 to 11.59pm on August 26

