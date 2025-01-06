Star of Netflix's House of Guinness spotted at popular Glasgow Southside pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Anthony Boyle has once again been spotted out and about in Glasgow as he was pictured enjoying a pint in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend.

Anthony Boyle, who recently featured in the FX TV Series Say Nothing and Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air, took to social media to share a picture of himself and his cousin enjoying a drink at the Queen’s Park Cafe on Victoria Road in the Southside of Glasgow.

It’s not the first time that the Belfast-born star has been pictured in the city as he was photographed alongside Line of Duty actors Martin Compston and Vicky McClure at Day Fever at BAaD last year.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s World War II–set Masters of the Air dropped Boyle into a cast alongside some of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan.

He found out he had secured the role in the big budget production while filming in Glasgow. He told Vogue magazine: “I was filming a movie called Tetris in Glasgow during lockdown; there were no restaurants, no bars, no anything open. I was just in a hotel by myself, and I’d got a call from my agents on the phone, and there were a couple of people on the call, and I thought, they’re not all calling me just to check in. Then they told me, “Oh, by the way, you got the job.” I wanted to celebrate, but there was no one around me. So I just jumped up and down on the bed, tried to do a front flip.”

Boyle will return to our screens later this year as he is to play Arthur Guinness in the new eight-part Netflix series House of Guinness. Production began on the series in July last year and filming concluded in December. The new historical series will also feature the likes of Louis Partridge, Jack Gleeson, Emily Fairn and Fionn O’Shea.

Speaking ahead of the series, Anne Mensah, Netflix Vice President of UK Content says: “Steve Knight’s scripts read like pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight. We cannot wait to see this story come to life through Tom Shankland’s inspired vision and his breathtaking cast.”