Still Game locations: 25 Still Game filming locations you can visit in Glasgow

Still Game remains a Glasgow favourite with people being able to relate to many of the Craiglang characters.

Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.

We’ve put together a list of 24 recognisable Glasgow locations with the majority of them still standing today - apart from The Clansman pub with the original location being the Ruchill Tavern on Ruchill Street, which was demolished to make way for a housing estate.

From Maryhill to Townhead, here are 25 filming locations in Glasgow used in Still Game.

1 . Collina Street The famous 'Osprey Heights' could be found at Collina Street.

2 . Ruchill Street The original Clansman was found on Ruchill Street with the pub known as The Ruchill Tavern being demolished many years ago. Here is the Clansman used in more recent episodes of Still Game on a BBC set.

3 . University of Glasgow Jack and Victor take their first aid course at the University of Glasgow but are easily distracted by cheap pints.

4 . The Ledgowan Hall The Ledgowan Hall was the site of where the famous slosh scene took place in Still Game.