Why I love where I live: Why G3 is the place to be in Glasgow

The main areas of Glasgow that the G3 postcode cover are districts such as Garnethill, Woodlands and Finnieston with it also taking in a small chunk of Woodside which is where I have lived all my life.
Woodside is a bit of a very convenient place to live due to its location being practically in the middle between Glasgow’s city centre and West End meaning that city life has been a constant growing up.
Whenever you mention St George’s Cross to anyone, you’ll instantly be met with a grimacing face but the area has changed over the years with the best example being at Spiers Wharf just up the road as work continues to be done to make the Forth and Clyde canal more appealing to people.
It has great public transport links with a constant flow of buses always passing through as well as St George’s Cross Subway station meaning that it is easy to get around the city.
There are not many other places in the world that can claim to have had a Beatle casually cut across the road, be the birthplace of Sean Connery’s father and have a stunning Carnegie library building.