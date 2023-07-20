Why I love where I live: Why G3 is the place to be in Glasgow

The main areas of Glasgow that the G3 postcode cover are districts such as Garnethill, Woodlands and Finnieston with it also taking in a small chunk of Woodside which is where I have lived all my life.

Woodside is a bit of a very convenient place to live due to its location being practically in the middle between Glasgow’s city centre and West End meaning that city life has been a constant growing up.

Whenever you mention St George’s Cross to anyone, you’ll instantly be met with a grimacing face but the area has changed over the years with the best example being at Spiers Wharf just up the road as work continues to be done to make the Forth and Clyde canal more appealing to people.

It has great public transport links with a constant flow of buses always passing through as well as St George’s Cross Subway station meaning that it is easy to get around the city.

There are not many other places in the world that can claim to have had a Beatle casually cut across the road, be the birthplace of Sean Connery’s father and have a stunning Carnegie library building.

1 . Glasgow City Centre Living just outside of town, the city centre has always been accessible meaning you are never too far away from some of the best shops in the city.

2 . Kelvingrove Park There is several great Glasgow parks on my doorstep with my particular favourite being Kelvingrove Park. I spent a lot of time in the park during lockdown after you were allowed to go outside for some exercise. It’s got a real magic to it and is always busy with it being a great shortcut into Finnieston.

3 . Paul McCartney Being a huge fan of The Beatles, I was thrilled when I first seen this image of Paul McCartney crossing the street just down the road from me back in 1970 outside of what is now the Carnarvon Bar.

4 . St George’s Cross Subway One of the best ways to get around Glasgow for quickness is the underground. Having St George’s Cross station a short walk from the house is brilliant as you can be on Buchanan Street or Byres Road in under five minutes after getting on the train.