Still Game Quotes: 12 of the best ever and funniest Still Game quotes

Still Game quotes still have a strong place in popular Scottish culture

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 16:02 BST

Still Game is one of the finest television shows which Scotland has produced with the spirit of the series still being alive and well.

No matter where you are in Scotland, it’s likely that you’ll ,meet someone who is a Still Game fanatic or likes to quote different lines from episodes.

We have picked out some of our all-time favourite quotes which still make us laugh till this day.

“I like the PlayStation, do you like the PlayStation?”

1. Hit them with the young patter

“He said ‘et tu, Isa’. A never ate two a anythin”

2. Isa and Latin

“I run a tight ship, no a sh*te tip.”

3. Winston on his house

"Open the door, for I am a bogus gas man wae fake ID and am here tae ransack yer hoose!"

4. Jack and Victor attend a wake

