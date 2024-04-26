Still Game Quotes: 12 of the best ever and funniest Still Game quotes

Still Game is one of the finest television shows which Scotland has produced with the spirit of the series still being alive and well.

No matter where you are in Scotland, it’s likely that you’ll ,meet someone who is a Still Game fanatic or likes to quote different lines from episodes.

We have picked out some of our all-time favourite quotes which still make us laugh till this day.

1 . Hit them with the young patter “I like the PlayStation, do you like the PlayStation?”

2 . Isa and Latin “He said ‘et tu, Isa’. A never ate two a anythin”

3 . Winston on his house “I run a tight ship, no a sh*te tip.”

4 . Jack and Victor attend a wake "Open the door, for I am a bogus gas man wae fake ID and am here tae ransack yer hoose!"