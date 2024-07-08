Streets of Glasgow: 14 famous Glasgow places and street names with Gaelic origins

Glasgow is a city which has a strong connection to the Gaelic language which is shown through place and streets names. Many will question how Gaelic Glasgow actually is, but the ancient language has been spoken in the city since at least the twelfth century with it being a vitally important part of Glasgow’s make up and history which is best shown through place names.
The following is taken from the book ‘Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names’ by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor. Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.
1. Auchenshuggle
Whenever any Glaswegian thinks of Auchenshuggle, they instantly connect the name to trams as that’s how the name became commonly known with the number 9 tram running from Auchenshuggle to Dalmuir West. The name comes from the Gaelic Achadh an t-Seagail meaning ‘Oor Wullie’s farm’. Just kidding. Gaelic Achadh an t-Seagail means ‘field or farm of the rye’. First recorded in 1816 as ‘Auchenshuggle’ | Glasgow City Archives
2. Bellahouston Park
One of Glasgow’s most famous parks, it was recently host to concerts from Muse, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses with two Popes having also visited the park. The first part of this name is from the Gaelic word bealach meaning ‘a pass, a roadway’. The meaning of Houston is unclear. First recorded in 1598 in the name ‘Ballahawstene-quarter’. In recent times, Gaelic-speakers have reinterpreted this name as Baile Ùisdein meaning ‘Ùisdean’s farm’. The name Ùisdean is usually given in English as ‘Hugh’. | Adobe Stock
3. Crossmyloof
Everyone in Glasgow knows the famous Southside train station which was first recorded as Crossmyloof in 1795. Strongly associated with Mary, Queen of Scots and the Battle of Langside in lore but the name is in fact probably from Gaelic Crois MoLiubha meaning ‘cross or crossing of Saint MoLiubha’. This saint – or a saint of the same name – gives his name to places such as Kilmalieu near Inveraray and Kilmalieu in Morvern. | South Glasgow Heritage and Environment Trust (SGHET)
4. Cessnock
Cessnock is best known as an underground station in Glasgow. The Gaelic word at the heart of this name is seasgan which refers to sedge or rushes (grass-like plants which typically grow in wet ground). The same Gaelic word gives us Cessnock in Fife, Cessnock in Ayrshire and Shiskine in Arran. | SPT Subway
