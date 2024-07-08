Streets of Glasgow: 14 famous Glasgow places and street names with Gaelic origins

2 . Bellahouston Park

One of Glasgow’s most famous parks, it was recently host to concerts from Muse, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses with two Popes having also visited the park. The first part of this name is from the Gaelic word bealach meaning ‘a pass, a roadway’. The meaning of Houston is unclear. First recorded in 1598 in the name ‘Ballahawstene-quarter’. In recent times, Gaelic-speakers have reinterpreted this name as Baile Ùisdein meaning ‘Ùisdean’s farm’. The name Ùisdean is usually given in English as ‘Hugh’. | Adobe Stock