Glasgow’s Gaelic Names Part Five: Glasgow’s Gaelic connections through street and place names
There is still a strong link between Glasgow’s past and Gaelic
In the fifth part of our series examining the meaing behind some of Glasgow’s historic place names and streets and Gaelic, we take a particular look at places in and around the city which are known for hospitals, World War Two anti-aircraft battery sites and water tower’s.
Gaelic has been spoken in Glasgow for a thousand years with it remaining an important historical source which makes up a key part of the city’s past with plenty of places in the city having a strong Gaelic connection.
The following is taken from the forthcoming book Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.
Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.
His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.
From Garscube to Glenduffhill here are the next 10 place names in and around Glasgow in our series.