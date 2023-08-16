In the fifth part of our series examining the meaing behind some of Glasgow’s historic place names and streets and Gaelic, we take a particular look at places in and around the city which are known for hospitals, World War Two anti-aircraft battery sites and water tower’s.

Gaelic has been spoken in Glasgow for a thousand years with it remaining an important historical source which makes up a key part of the city’s past with plenty of places in the city having a strong Gaelic connection.

The following is taken from the forthcoming book Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.

Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.

His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.

From Garscube to Glenduffhill here are the next 10 place names in and around Glasgow in our series.

1 . Garscube Now the name of a campus of the University of Glasgow in north-west Glasgow. This old name also gives us Garscube Road. Recorded as Gartscub in 1493. From Gaelic Gart Sguab meaning ‘enclosure or farm of corn sheaves’ (large bundles of cut cereal crops bound together for drying). Documents from as early as the 15th century provide details of taxes relating to the production of grain in mills here.

2 . Garsheugh. The name of an old settlement west of Carmunnock in south-east Glasgow. Later the site of a WWII anti-aircraft battery. Recorded as Garsheugh in 1755. Possibly from the Gaelic words gart meaning ‘an enclosure’ or ‘a farm’ and soc meaning ‘a snout’ or ‘a ploughshare’ (the large pointed blade of a plough). In place-names, the Gaelic word soc usually refers to a portion of land that tapers to a point like a snout or a ploughshare.

3 . Gartcraig First recorded as Garthcraig and Gartcraig in the late 16 th century. This old settlement-name gives us Gartcraig Street, Gartcraig Road and Gartcraig Place in north-east Glasgow. From Gaelic Gart Creige meaning ‘enclosure or farm at a crag’.

4 . Garthamlock This name from north-east Glasgow is recorded as Garthomoloch, Garthamoloch and Garthomlocht in the late 16th century. From Gaelic Gart Thamhlachd meaning ‘enclosure or farm at a cemetery set apart for burial’ (probably a new Christian type of burial). The only known Scottish place-name containing the Gaelic word tamhlachd.