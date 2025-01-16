Summer In The City: 9 reasons why we can't wait for summer in Glasgow

Glasgow during the summer months are always a special time with there being no shortage of things to look forward to.
There will be plenty of live music going on in Glasgow during the summer as some huge acts take to stages outdoors at Glasgow Green, Bellahouston Park, Queen’s Park and Kelvingrove Park. Lana Del Rey will also be making her first appearance in the city for the first time in over seven years when she performs at Hampden Park in June.
Here are nine reasons why we can’t wait for summer in Glasgow.
1. TRNSMT
TRNSMT Festival 2025 has announced a stellar line-up including 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro. Bringing together a full weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2025. The festival will take place at Glasgow Green from Friday 11 July to Sunday 13 July 2025. | TRNSMT
2. Pints in the best beer gardens
The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city. Some of our favourite beer gardens include KONG, West Side Tavern, Saint Luke's and Record Factory. | Kong
3. Summer Nights at the Bandstand
We absolutely love Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Kelvingrove Park. The line up for 2025 is yet to be announced but we know it will be another cracker. Highlights last year included Johnny Marr, Squeeze and Future Islands. | Kelvingrove Bandstand
4. Merchant City Festival
Glasgow’s Merchant City Festival features outdoor arts, circus and dance acts, musicians and more. | Glasgow Life
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.