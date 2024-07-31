Sunshine in Glasgow: 11 pictures of Glaswegians enjoying the sunshine around the city

Forget Tinseltown in the Rain - the sun is out in Glasgow today and we are loving it.

If the temperature is over 15 degrees then it is officially ‘taps aff’ weather as Glaswegians reacquaint themselves with an unfamiliar sight in the sky.

If you are looking to make the most of the sunshine before the kids head back to school - check out our guide to enjoying sunny days with the kids in Glasgow.

Here are 11 pictures of Glaswegians joining the sunshine.

1 . GOMA steps Some pals meet up for lunch on the GOMA steps - the Duke of Wellington hangs onto a spare cone in case his hat falls off | Kaitlin Wraight

2 . Buchanan Street Buchanan Street looks stunning in the sun as Glaswegians mill up and down Glasgow’s Style Mile | Kaitlin Wraight

3 . Taking a break on Buchanan Street Usually Glaswegians are sheltering from the rain under the trees on Buchanan Street - now we’re just looking for a spot of shade! | Contributed

4 . Sun quite literally splitting the trees Who would have guessed this far into the year you’d be covering your eyes from the sun to cross the road in Glasgow? Certainly not us. | Kaitlin Wraight