Around 100 historically and architecturally siginificant buildings in Glasgow are set to open their doors next week to allow Glaswegians and visitors to the city the exclusive opportunity to see the inside of the buildings were the history of Glasgow was made.
From hidden gems like the Arlington Baths Club, to massively historical interiors like the ship of the Queen Mary - there’s a whole swathe of guided tours, trails, and events through the week of the Doors Open Day Festival 2023 next week - from September 11 to September 17.
Have a look below to check out the best buildings to visit in Glasgow this year for Doors Open Day Festival 2023.
1. Advanced Research Centre: University of Glasgow
Glaswegians will get the opportunity to see inside the new Advanced Research Centre (ARC) at the University of Glasgow - around one year after it first opened in 2022. Visitors will get an exclusive look inside the laboratories and a chance to meet the researchers before heading to the upper floors for incredible views over Glasgow and the West End.
2. Arlington Baths Club
Visitors at Glasgow’s Doors Open Day will get a look into an ‘A’ listed building in Arlington Baths - with a skylit swimming pool and a magnificent Turkish Bath. It’s one of the unique and most exotic buildings in Glasgow.
3. Bridgeton Bus Garage
Bridgeton Bus Garage is a prime example of industrial architecture in Glasgow. During Doors Open Day, guided tours will give visitors a “behind the scenes” look at the building and its facilities. The tours will also explain what it was like when it was a working bus garage and explore the restoration activities currently in progress, including the Trust’s “Back on the Road” programme.
4. Barrowland Ballroom
The Barrowland Ballroom - beloved amongst Glaswegians - will open on doors open day. Presenting Glasgow the unique opportunity to embark on a tour back stage and see the venue as it looks not filled with concert-goers, a rare sight indeed.