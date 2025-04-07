SWG3’s Yardworks GRID reveal striking new gable-end murals celebrating Govan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two major new public artworks by international artists Jay Kaes and Gera1 unveiled in Glasgow's Riverside Innovation District.

Two bold, eye-catching murals have been unveiled in Govan marking a vibrant new chapter in the area’s transformation through community-led public art.

Positioned along key commuter routes near the Clyde Tunnel and seen by thousands each day, the works by internationally acclaimed artists Jay Kaes (UK/Spain) and Gera1 (Athens) are the latest additions to Yardworks GRID, a growing open-air gallery in Glasgow’s Riverside Innovation District.

Commissioned by SWG3 in partnership with Linthouse Housing Association and local community groups, and supported by the Glasgow Community and Place Fund and Creative Scotland, the murals were chosen via an open call. A panel of local residents selected the final artworks, ensuring the creative vision reflected the community’s voice from the start.

Collaboration was central to the entire process. Workshops and consultations with groups including Maslow’s Community, Gilded Lily, Linthouse Housing Association and residents helped shape the final designs, weaving in stories of heritage, resilience and hope for the future.

Jay Kaes’ mural centres on a forward-facing red-haired woman, layered with glitch-like effects that reflect complexity and resilience. Drawing on conversations with local residents, the artwork blends heritage with symbolism: a Scottish flag, Elder Clan tartan, and shipyard structures sit alongside a glowing sun and blooming snowdrop - symbols of strength, identity and new beginnings.

Speaking on his mural Jay said: “It has been a privilege to listen to the voices of the Govan and Linthouse community, witnessing their deep respect for history and their commitment to future generations. This project has been a profound learning experience, and I am honoured to translate their spirit, stories, and shared vision into a mural that will stand as a tribute to their strength and unity.”

Inspired by Eric Watt’s 1960 image Girl at Chalk Marked Wall, Gera1 reinterprets a fleeting childhood moment using bold colours and RGB-split effects. His mural celebrates the everyday stories often overlooked, with a playful and defiant message—“Pop out your tongue, not all battles need to be fought wi’ yer hauns!”—capturing the spirit and quiet strength of the Govan community.

Both murals are part of Yardworks GRID—a long-term project transforming the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District into a hub for world-class street art. They also contribute to Stories of the Clyde, which explores how the river has shaped local identity, industry and migration. As the new Govan-Partick Bridge changes how people move through the city, these artworks act as creative signposts - connecting past and future, and enhancing walking, wheeling and cycling routes.

Beyond large-scale works like this, much of Yardwork’s impact happens quietly - especially through its work with young people. In March 2025 SWG3 became an SQA-accredited centre, offering alternative pathways into learning and qualifications in the Creative Industries for those who struggle in School.

Gary Mackay, SWG3 Studio Director and Yardworks founder, said: ““These new murals reflect what Yardworks GRID is all about: working closely with communities to create meaningful public art that speaks to local identity. As we head towards this year’s Yardworks Festival, it’s great to see the GRID continuing to grow—bringing people together, and turning overlooked spaces into vibrant murals."

We believe public art can and should reflect the identities of those who live alongside it,” said Laura Frood, Creative Placemaking and Social Impact Lead at SWG3. “These murals are not only visually striking but deeply rooted in place, in story, and in the everyday resilience of this community.”