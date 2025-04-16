1 . How tenement living got started

The population of Glasgow exploded in the 1800s alongside the industrial revolution and highland clearances, and the quality of tenement living varied greatly across the city over the centuries. Some tenements saw no upkeep or care, were built quickly and poorly, and by the time of the slum clearances in the 60s, were all falling to ruin. Conditions in said tenements could be horrendous, and sickness due to the poor living conditions was common thanks to overcrowding and poor sanitation. | Getty Images