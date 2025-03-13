The new exhibition will run for over two months at Summerlee Museum in Coatbridge and raise vital funds for charity.

A new exhibition named ‘The Artful Codgers’ will open at Summerlee Museum that will showcase the work of Celtic legend Danny McGrain, Jim Scullion and Tony Roper who are united by football, friendship and creativity to raise vital funds for Celtic FC Foundation.

Taking to social media, Celtic FC Foundation said: “We are honoured and extremely grateful to Jim, Danny and Tony for their amazing generosity, as they will kindly be donating some of their artwork to be auctioned – following this exhibition – to raise vital funds for the Foundation.

“United by their love of football, their shared creative spirit and true friendship for a number of years, the three close friends have gathered at Celtic Park on a Tuesday afternoon when possible, to create unique pieces of art.

“Led by Jim, who has twice won the European Sports Artist of the Year award and exhibited all over the world, he has passed on his expertise to the Scottish football legend and the acclaimed actor and director. This brand new exhibition, appropriately titled ‘The Artful Codgers’, will showcase the incredible combined works of all three men over the years.”

The exhibition at Summerlee Museum will be free to attend and is open to the public on Sunday 30 March - with the three artists themselves being in attendance. It will then be open seven days a week from 10am-4pm and will close on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Danny McGrain is a Celtic legend and was once the finest full-back in world football. He made over 660 appearances for Celtic and won 13 major honours at the club in a career that spanned 20 years at the club. Tony Roper is best known for portraying the character of Jamesie Cotter in the BBC sitcom Rab C. Nesbiit and writing the comedy-drama The Steamie. Jim Scullion is an award-winning sports artist whose Celtic work has appeared on postcards, Christmas cards, posters, prints, t-shirts, jigsaws, cups and programme covers as well as paintings and murals within the stadium.

Celtic FC Foundation added: “We wish Jim, Danny and Tony all the very best of luck with this wonderful initiative and thank them once again for their incredible support.”