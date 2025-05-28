After a 30-year delay in the departure lounge, 90s comedy series The High Life returns in a new musical spectacular featuring original cast members Alan Cumming, Forbes Masson, Siobhan Redmond and Patrick Ryecart.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production will tour Scotland in Spring 2026, with previews and opening performance at Dundee Rep Theatre from 28 March, then onward touring to HMT Aberdeen, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Eden Court Theatre and King’s Theatre Glasgow until 16 May 2026.

The High Life is a creative collaboration between Alan Cumming (US Traitors, X2 and Avengers: Doomsday and Cabaret on Broadway) and his long-time writing and performing partner Forbes Masson (Only Child, The Crown, Eastenders). The creative team is joined by Glasgow writer, performer and panto-maker Johnny McKnight (Wendy Hoose, Radiant Vermin, River City) and the award-winning Artistic Director of Dundee Rep, Andrew Panton (August: Osage County, No Love Songs, A History of Paper).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement for the new show states: “Oh deary me! Air Scotia has been sold, and unless our intrepid cabin crew can prove they’re still fit for purpose it looks like the future destination for Air Scotia is the scrap heap. In this flight for their lives, our cut-price cabin crew must get themselves (and their passengers) to their destination safely, testing their mettle and putting decades old friendships and rivalries finally to rest.”

The High Life was first commissioned and broadcast by the BBC, created by and featuring Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson following their success in Glasgow as West End characters Victor and Barry. It was a launchpad to its creators’ long and illustrious careers. Since airing in the 90s it has attracted cult status for its sharp wit, farcical storytelling and joyous buffoonery. Taking place in the fictional Air Scotia airline, it centres around air stewards Steve, Sebastian and Shona – the most useless cabin crew ever to push a drinks trolley while asking ‘U Fur Coffee?”.

Siobhan Redmond reprises her TV role as the iconic Shona Spurtle on stage. Siobhan has worked extensively in theatre, film and television and is known most recently for appearances in Two Doors Down, Death in Paradise and Rain Dogs. She is joined on board by Patrick Ryecart as the absent-minded Captain Hilary Duff. Patrick’s screen credits include The Crown, Poldark and The King’s Speech.

Cumming and Masson met at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1982 and formed the beloved comedy double act Victor and Barry. This momentous showbiz event was recently chronicled in the book Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium – A Meander Down Memory Close, a 40th anniversary celebration of their birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair later transmogrified Victor and Barry into Steve and Sebastian when they wrote the BBC sitcom, The High Life.

The High Life was first introduced to TV audience in an initial pilot in 1994 and then in a series of six episodes which were broadcast in early 1995. The series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson said“Never say never! We are both beyond excited to be donning those nylon slacks and crimpelene blazers and connecting with our inner trolly dollies after all these years. Returning to these characters alongside the genius that is Johnny McKnight has been a joyful experience and we can't wait to share what madness we’ve come up with around Scotland!”

Johnny McKnight said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join the Air Scotia cabin crew. I grew up watching The High Life, wishing that one day I could get to fly thirty thousand feet with Alan, Forbes, Siobhan and Patrick. I never believed that a reunion show would happen, let alone that I would get to be part of the team working on it. The bags are packed, the tena-man pants on, and I am ready for check in. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the flight of a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Panton said: "Having been a High Life fan right from take-off in 1994, it’s been a total joy to work with this amazing team of pure talent. Our development time together has been a riot of creative energy, hilarity and brilliant music and songs and I feel sure our new stage musical will appeal to both fans of the TV show and folks new to The High Life! I’m thrilled that we’re creating the show at Dundee Rep Theatre before it jets off to entertain audiences across Scotland."

Touring to Dundee Rep Theatre; His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh and King’s Theatre, Glasgow in Spring 2026. More information and tickets will be available here.