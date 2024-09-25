Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King’s Theatre, Glasgow is delighted to welcome the return of much-loved panto legends, Elaine C Smith as Mrs Smee and Johnny Mac as Smee in this year’s high-flying pantomime adventure, Peter Pan.

Also returning are Darren Brownlie as Tink and Blythe Jandoo as Wendy, who will be joined by fellow Scottish performers, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Captain Hook and Matt Kennedy as Peter Pan, taking to the King’s Theatre stage from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025 joining, in a festive family panto treat for all ages.

Elaine C Smith is one of Scotland’s most popular performers. For over 30 years she has worked extensively in radio, television, film, and theatre starring in numerous iconic television comedy series such as City Lights, Naked Video and her own television series Elaine. However, she was perhaps best known to many for her enduring portrayal of Mary Nesbitt in ten series’ of the BBC2 hit sitcom Rab C Nesbitt but that has been eclipsed by her hilarious character Christine in the hugely successful BBC comedy Two Doors Down for which she won a Bafta in 2019.

Johnny Mac is no stranger to pantomime, having starred in theatres all over the country for the last 20 years and this year will be his first Peter Pan at King’s Theatre Glasgow. Throughout 2024, Johnny has been a pirate, chased by ghosts and even shot out of a canon, all at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth where he has just completed his 15th record-breaking year. He has also toured theatres all over Scotland in the highly successful Francie and Josie Pure Nostalgia.

Photograph by Martin Shields

Darren has worked extensively in Scottish theatre, including performances with National Theatre of Scotland and the Tron Theatre and is a series regular in River City. Hannah’s previous theatre work includes Gunter, Pride and Prejudice and television credits include Outlander, Two Doors Down and Scot Squad. Blythe performed in Gypsy (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) with other recent theatre credits including A Mother’s Song (MacRobert Arts Centre) and The Secret Garden (Pitlochry Festival Theatre). Matt trained at The Dance School of Scotland and has theatre credits including Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You and High School Musical 2.

Peter Pan will feature amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter and will take the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

This year marks the 60th anniversary of pantomime at The King’s and has been produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, since 2017 with Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac leading the festive magic.