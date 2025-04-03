Glasgow offers us plenty of green spaces to enjoy the sun - but one thing we’re sorely lacking is some sandy beaches.

For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one trip to the beach.

Just a short jaunt to the West coast via train, bus or car can give you a litany of beaches to choose while there are many seaside and lochside towns and villages that are a short distance from Glasgow.

Here’s our list of the top 10 best beachfront towns to visit near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip.

1 . Troon Troon! Old reliable, just a short train journey or drive from Glasgow - it’s been a summer favourite of Glaswegians for generations. | Google Maps

2 . Helensburgh Helensburgh Beach is well-known for being one of the most picturesque and most-visited beaches near Glasgow. Photo: Shutterstock

3 . Largs Largs is stunning at this time of year - plus you have the benefit of being long-past the due date for any Viking invasion - save for the giant statue, known locally as Magnus.Picture: Kenny Lam Photo: Kenny Lam

4 . Wemyss Bay Wemyss Bay has a great rocky beach - you can also grab a ferry over to the Isle of Bute for a daytrip Photo: Dave Souza via Wikimedia Commons