Time Out have ranked Shawlands, the West End, and Strathbungo as some of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world - so we thought we’d put together this list of things and places that Time Out have mentioned about Glasgow.

In the mind of Time Out writers and correspondents, these represent the very best of Glasgow - making it one of the best, friendliest, and of course coolest spots in the world.

Every year Time Out publishes a list of the world’s best cities, compiled from surveys of tens of thousands of people in the biggest cities combined with the expertise of the travel magazine’s global network of experts. Today the 2025 edition was published, featuring the insights of over 18,500 citizens around the world.

Glasgow came in at 36 on the list, with 2025 marking the city’s 850th birthday celebrations - Time Out urged their readers to add Glasgow to their list of cities to visit this year as we celebrate our huge anniversary. It’s not everyday you turn 850 after all.

1 . One of the world's coolest neighbourhoods "In 2022 Shawlands was named the second coolest neighbourhood in the UK, and in 2023 the West End was our 20th favourite in the world. Today, Strathbungo has taken the baton for Scotland’s biggest city, coming 22nd overall. Sarah Gillespie, Time Out's Glasgow expert, called the area, ‘tiny-but-mighty’, and highlighted its dedication to honouring local history, saying, ‘thanks to a dedicated group of residents, it became Glasgow’s first Conservation Area (together with Pollokshields) in 1973, preserving its Victorian terraces and tenements for future generations." | Contributed

2 . One of the world's best musicians The Glasgow music scene was hailed, with Time Out saying: “Bands such as the 2024 Mercury Prize-nominated corto.alto are cultivating a unique ‘Glasgow sound’ you won’t hear elsewhere" | Corto.Alto

3 . Best bars "Check it out at grassroots venues such as Nice N Sleazy, Basement Jazz Cafe and Mono. The bar scene, too, is hopping: head to new literary-themed bar The Last Bookstore, or indulge in interactive cocktail fun at world-renowned speakeasy The Absent Ear.” | Nice N Sleazy