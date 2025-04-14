Tourist attractions in Glasgow ranked by visitor numbers in 2024

As much as we love to moan about Glasgow, one of the great things about our city is our free museum services. Spots like Kelvingrove and Riverside attracted over a million visitors, both local and tourists, no doubt thanks to the quality of their collections, their accessibility, and of course the free admissions.
Recently the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) published their annual rankings of visits made to British visitor attractions in 2024. You can view the full list by clicking here.
Take a look below to see all the Glasgow visitor attractions, the number of visitors they saw in 2024, and where they rank across all other visitor attractions in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.