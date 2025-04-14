Tourist attractions in Glasgow ranked by visitor numbers in 2024

As much as we love to moan about Glasgow, one of the great things about our city is our free museum services. Spots like Kelvingrove and Riverside attracted over a million visitors, both local and tourists, no doubt thanks to the quality of their collections, their accessibility, and of course the free admissions.

Recently the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) published their annual rankings of visits made to British visitor attractions in 2024. You can view the full list by clicking here.

Take a look below to see all the Glasgow visitor attractions, the number of visitors they saw in 2024, and where they rank across all other visitor attractions in the UK.

1 . Riverside Museum Riverside saw 1,301,989 visits in 2024 making it the 24th most popular attraction in the UK. | National World

2 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum saw 1,182,204 in 2024 making it it the 27th most popular attraction in Britain. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

3 . The Burrell Collection The Burrell Collection saw 556,081 visits in 2024, making it the 69th most popular attraction in the UK. | Hufton+Crow

4 . Glasgow Cathedral Glasgow Cathedral saw 432,682 visits in 2024, making it the 95th most popular attraction in the UK. | EyesTravelling - stock.adobe.com