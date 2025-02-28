While Coatbridge made a name for itself during the industrial revolution, there is evidence that the area was settled before even the Romans, as far back as as the Mesolithic Age 3,000 years ago - when a circle of bronze age coffins were found in Drumpellier estate in 1852.

Coatbridge owes its name to a bridge that carried the old Edinburgh-Glasgow road over the Gartsherrie Burn, at what is now Coatbridge Cross. This first appears on a survey in 1755 as Cottbrig, one of a number of places on the wider Coats estate. The name Coats most likely comes from the Scots word cot(t), meaning “cottage”, although an alternative theory links it to the name of the Colt family, who owned land here as early as the 13th century.

In the last years of the 18th century, the area developed from a loose collection of hamlets into the town of Coatbridge. The town’s development and growth have been intimately connected with the technological advances of the Industrial Revolution .

Coatbridge was a major Scottish hub for iron works and coal mining in the 19th century, and in this era it was described as ‘the industrial heartland of Scotland’ and the ‘Iron Burgh’.

Here are bars, restaurants, famous faces and places you need to visit in the North Lanarkshire town.

1 . Summerlee Summerlee is the museum of Scottish industrial life and is based around the site of a 19th century ironworks. Visit the adventure play park to burn off energy, journey to the past on Miners Row, discover the story of Lanarkshire’s industrial past and explore 20 acres of outdoor space. | Visit Lanarkshire

2 . Time Capsule Every younger person will have at some point visited the Time Capsule. It is home to Scotland's waterpark where you can try the awesome Tornado Tantrum, the only indoor water ride in Scotland where four people can travel together. Do note that it is closing for up to six months to allow essential upgrades. | Visit Lanarkshire

3 . The Mint The Mint is a relaxed family-owned and run restaurant in the heart of Coatbridge. The 170-seater dining room means there is plenty of space to grab a table and sample some of their tasty dishes. 16 Academy St, Coatbridge ML5 3AU. | The Mint

4 . Mondo Mondo was voted as one of the Top 100 Restaurant in Scotland. Make sure to try their delicious Sunday roast. 140-144 Main St, Coatbridge ML5 3BJ. | Mondo