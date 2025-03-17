East Kilbride was the first new town to be designated in Scotland with the status being confirmed on May, 6 1947.

The building of new houses began in 1948, with there being an incredible 8,000 housing applications received by 1950 which would signal a remarkable move of population and industry to the area.

By 1952, Rolls Royce and Hayward Tyler had moved into the town with Rolls Royce opening the following year. More housing milestones continued to be completed with the first phase of the town centre being officially opened by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1959.

The town continued to grow from strength to strength throughout the sixties and seventies as homes and infrastructure continued to be built to accommodate 75,000 people.

Here are bars, restaurants, famous faces and places you need to visit in the South Lanarkshire town.

1 . Calderglen Country Park Calderglen Country Park has a zoo and tropical conservatory, ornamental gardens, nature trails and walks, courtyard café, toddlers' play area, adventure play area and an 18 hole golf course. The park extends along a scenic wooded glen forged out by the Rotten Calder river, a tributary of the River Clyde. Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Rd, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0QZ. | Visit Scotland

2 . National Museum of Rural Life Uncover centuries of Scottish rural history in the museum, explore the countryside and meet the animals on the farm at the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride. Wester Kittochside Philipshill Road East Kilbride, Glasgow G76 9HR. | National Museum of Rural Life

3 . Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria You can visit Zucca in East Kilbride village on Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes. If you can't pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo where you can enjoy the best of both worlds. 33 Main St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU. | Zucca

4 . Bond Restaurant & Cocktail Bar Bond have created a sensational selection of dishes, highlighting the finest seasonal ingredients and freshest produce. We thoroughly recommend ordering their Sunday roast. 1st Floor, 2 Montgomery St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Bond