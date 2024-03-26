Union Street is one of Glasgow's busiest streets which has always been key for public transport in the city centre.

There has been many changes to the street over the years with it only becoming a one-way traffic system in the 1960's. It's a street that every Glaswegian will have walked at some point in their life whether they were heading to buy an album at HMV or coming off the train at Glasgow Central Station.

The street is also home to the Egyptian Halls which have been lying empty for decades. The building designed by Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson was recently listed for sale.

We've taken a look through our archives to show the Union Street of old with many buildings still being recognisable till this day.

1 . Union Street (1960s) Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962.

2 . City Bakeries (1938) The shop front of City Bakeries at 136-8 Union Street pictured in the late thirties. It was arguably the most famous of bakeries in the city with their journey beginning at Clarendon Street.

3 . Union Street (1961) Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961. Photo: TSPL

4 . Egyptian Halls The building, designed by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson from 1870 to 1872, has been mired in planning disputes, hidden behind scaffolding.