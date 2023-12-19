Register
Glasgow Central Station back in time: Over 140 years of history in 18 pictures

Glasgow Central Station has been at the heart of the city since it was first opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879

Declan McConville
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT

Millions of people pass through Glasgow Central each year with the station being an imperative part of the city's history.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues. It has been a place where people have said farewell to their loved ones and where new romances have begun under the famous station clock.

Here's a look at how the station has changed over the years and the parts which are still recognisable.

1. Fair Saturday

This image is captured from the original Central Hotel and was taken before the station was enlarged between 1901-1905. It’s taken on a busy Fair Saturday where you’ll note that the original eight platforms are numbered from right to left. Photo: Contributed

2. Railway staff

3. John Menzies 1910

John Menzies was once a huge part of Scottish retailing. You could find their shops and stalls up and down the country with this having served many customers over time. Photo: TSPL

4. Gordon Street 1914

