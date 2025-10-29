Old and new buildings on St Vincent Street in Glasgow

Unusual Glasgow: 6 strange and unusual sights to see in Glasgow this Halloween

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 22:59 GMT

Discover the strange and unusual places in Glasgow to visit this Halloween.

Glasgow has its fair share of spooky and strange stories - from the Gorbals vampire to the Witches skull on display in the Saracens Head. Each of them add to the folklore of the city in their own unique way.

This Halloween you can explore the city’s spookier side through these great spots in the city. Take a trip out to the Necropolis and explore the gothic masterpieces that fill one of the city’s great spaces.

These spots around the city are some its most interesting and unique places - keep reading to discover 6 of the best strange and unusual sights to see in Glasgow this Halloween

Glasgow Necropolis is a gothic masterpiece. Filled with so many wonderful stories that tell the tale of the city. There's no denying though that it can have a bit of a creepy vibe at times though.

1. Glasgow Necropolis

Pay a visit to the Saracen Head and you might get more than you bargained for. Legend has it that the Gallowgate pub displays the skull of "Maggie the last witch to be burnt at the stake."

2. The Saracen Head

Located on Glasgow's Trongate, Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters.

3. Sharmanka

In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church.

4. The bones of St Valentine

