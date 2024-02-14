Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janet and William Bradley and Charlotte and Jim Henderson, who have a combined 103 years of happy marriage between them, celebrated the holiday of romance with a Valentines lunch at Rosepark Care Home.

The lovebirds spent the day reminiscing about their love stories and shared their advice for other couples on how to keep a marriage full of love and life over the years.

Janet and William Bradley, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year, grew up in the Bridgeton area of Glasgow and have been together since they were 13 years old.

Janet said: “Out first date was the Glasgow Fair. I was a wee lassie back then and I remember feeling nervous about our first date. But it went great, and I’ve never looked back! You get this feeling when someone is right for you. And William just was.

“We married in the summer of 1974 in a small chapel on David Street in the Gallowgate. It’s one of my most treasured memories. It was great to celebrate the day with our closet family and friends. One of the best things about being married is having someone you can rely on one hundred percent by your side every day.”

After 50 happy years together, William’s advice for other couples was: “Never go to bed in an argument. You must talk about whatever is upsetting you and come to an agreement. Compromise is one of the most important skills in a marriage. Don’t let silly disagreements linger.”

Joining the Bradleys in the celebration of true love, is Charlotte and Jim Henderson. The pair have been married for an impressive 53 years after meetings at the Star Hotel in Montrose.

The pair married in Bower Church and honeymooned in Furness together before moving to the Leith area to settle down. They welcomed their only daughter Margret in 1968.

Charlotte, a trained hairdresser, and retired nurse said: “We had such a happy little family. Margret was my wee miracle baby, born after I was told that I might not be able to have children of my own. Being a mum is one of my proudest achievements in life.”