Bridgeton Umbrella returns after £400,000 restoration

The Bridgeton Umbrella has been at the centre of the community for almost 150 years

The return of the Bridgeton Umbrella wae marked with a celebration ceremony after significant restoration works on the Category A listed, Victorian era bandstand.

The intricate cast iron structure has been a feature and focal point of the local area since it was gifted to the city by local company Sun Foundry, in 1875.

Officially called the Bridgeton Cross Clock Tower, it was entirely removed from its location and was restored inside a specialist workshop capable of providing the necessary temperature and humidity conditions for the repair work.

Clyde Gateway enlisted the support of restoration expert James Mitchell from Industrial Heritage Consulting and the intricate work was carried out by Kelsen Special Projects, a specialist Glasgow company with extensive experience of working on cast iron structures.

Local school kids and local writers and performers took part in the celebration ceremony with there were also being speeches from local politicians, Alison Thewliss MP and Cllr George Redmond.

Local MP and Chair of Clyde Gateway, Alison Thewliss, said: “The Bridgeton Umbrella is synonymous with the East End of Glasgow and to see it back and looking better than ever is brilliant for Bridgeton.

“The celebration here today recognises the community’s spirit and resilience over its almost 150 year history. The restoration work not only preserves our past but also signifies the bright future of Bridgeton.

“It was heartwarming to see the performances from the local school kids and local artists marking this joyous occasion.”

Local councillor, George Redmond, said: “Seeing the magnificent Bridgeton Umbrella return is a great day for our community. Clyde Gateway has overseen an incredible transformation of the local area. The recently completed New Olympia House which overlooks the bandstand highlights this and shows that encouraging investment and boosting civic pride can go hand in hand.

“Glasgow has seen incredible change since the Bridgeton Umbrella was built and gifted to the city back in 1875. But this landmark stands as a reminder of our history and how far we have come.