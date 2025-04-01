Villages near Glasgow: 6 of the most charming and beautiful villages in North Lanarkshire in 2025

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:13 BST

These are some of the best villages that you have to visit in North Lanarkshire in 2025.

North Lanarkshire is full of quaint and charming old villages dotted around its stunning green valleys.

While of course North Lanarkshire is also home to big towns like Motherwell and Cumbernauld, today we wanted to celebrate those villages that make up so much of life in Lanarkshire.

These historic villages in many cases are hundreds of years old and have had a massive impact in the history of Scotland. Many were industrial centres nestled in beautiful natural landscapes - and now with the Thatcher era and deindustrialisation nearly 50 years behind us, nature is starting to return.

If you live in Glasgow it’s well worth taking a day trip out to any of these villages, walking the old streets and having your lunch in a local café.

Sign up for our GlasgowWorld newsletter - click here today.

Here are six of the most charming and beautiful villages in South Lanarkshire you have to visit right now.

This gorgeous North Lanarkshire village is home to a number of attractions and experiences - its right next to Drumpellier Country Park, which is a lovely place to be on a sunny day it must be said.

1. Bargeddie

This gorgeous North Lanarkshire village is home to a number of attractions and experiences - its right next to Drumpellier Country Park, which is a lovely place to be on a sunny day it must be said. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

Shotts is a lovely wee place - it's pretty big but make no mistake it's still technically a village. Jump down in the summer for the gala day or highland games, there's a lot of fun to be had. We wouldn't recommend visiting in the Winter though, lest you get trapped behind the snow gates.

2. Shotts

Shotts is a lovely wee place - it's pretty big but make no mistake it's still technically a village. Jump down in the summer for the gala day or highland games, there's a lot of fun to be had. We wouldn't recommend visiting in the Winter though, lest you get trapped behind the snow gates. | Contributed

Gartcosh is a lovely wee place for a day trip and its not far from Glasgow at all. Make sure you take a stroll around Gartcosh Nature Reserve.

3. Gartcosh

Gartcosh is a lovely wee place for a day trip and its not far from Glasgow at all. Make sure you take a stroll around Gartcosh Nature Reserve. | Visit Lanarkshire

Carfin doesn't feel much like a village - given it being connected to Motherwell, New Stevenson, and Holytown - but it technically is, and it's a great day out. Even if you're not Catholic, a jaunt round the grotto is worth the trip. There's some stunning statues and scenery on the beautiful green grounds. Some time ago I would have told you to get your tea at Marini's chippy too, though sadly that is now lost to us. If you are heading to the grotto make sure to say a Hail Mary in remembrance.

4. Carfin

Carfin doesn't feel much like a village - given it being connected to Motherwell, New Stevenson, and Holytown - but it technically is, and it's a great day out. Even if you're not Catholic, a jaunt round the grotto is worth the trip. There's some stunning statues and scenery on the beautiful green grounds. Some time ago I would have told you to get your tea at Marini's chippy too, though sadly that is now lost to us. If you are heading to the grotto make sure to say a Hail Mary in remembrance. | Rosser1954 / Wikipedia

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryNorth Lanarkshire Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice