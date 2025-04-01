4 . Carfin

Carfin doesn't feel much like a village - given it being connected to Motherwell, New Stevenson, and Holytown - but it technically is, and it's a great day out. Even if you're not Catholic, a jaunt round the grotto is worth the trip. There's some stunning statues and scenery on the beautiful green grounds. Some time ago I would have told you to get your tea at Marini's chippy too, though sadly that is now lost to us. If you are heading to the grotto make sure to say a Hail Mary in remembrance. | Rosser1954 / Wikipedia