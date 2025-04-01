North Lanarkshire is full of quaint and charming old villages dotted around its stunning green valleys.
While of course North Lanarkshire is also home to big towns like Motherwell and Cumbernauld, today we wanted to celebrate those villages that make up so much of life in Lanarkshire.
These historic villages in many cases are hundreds of years old and have had a massive impact in the history of Scotland. Many were industrial centres nestled in beautiful natural landscapes - and now with the Thatcher era and deindustrialisation nearly 50 years behind us, nature is starting to return.
If you live in Glasgow it’s well worth taking a day trip out to any of these villages, walking the old streets and having your lunch in a local café.
Here are six of the most charming and beautiful villages in South Lanarkshire you have to visit right now.
1. Bargeddie
This gorgeous North Lanarkshire village is home to a number of attractions and experiences - its right next to Drumpellier Country Park, which is a lovely place to be on a sunny day it must be said. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0
2. Shotts
Shotts is a lovely wee place - it's pretty big but make no mistake it's still technically a village. Jump down in the summer for the gala day or highland games, there's a lot of fun to be had. We wouldn't recommend visiting in the Winter though, lest you get trapped behind the snow gates. | Contributed
3. Gartcosh
Gartcosh is a lovely wee place for a day trip and its not far from Glasgow at all. Make sure you take a stroll around Gartcosh Nature Reserve. | Visit Lanarkshire
4. Carfin
Carfin doesn't feel much like a village - given it being connected to Motherwell, New Stevenson, and Holytown - but it technically is, and it's a great day out. Even if you're not Catholic, a jaunt round the grotto is worth the trip. There's some stunning statues and scenery on the beautiful green grounds. Some time ago I would have told you to get your tea at Marini's chippy too, though sadly that is now lost to us. If you are heading to the grotto make sure to say a Hail Mary in remembrance. | Rosser1954 / Wikipedia
