Walking Dead star spotted at popular Glasgow West End record shop

The actor has been spotted out and about at one of Glasgow’s best known record shops

A familiar face has been spotted record shopping in Glasgow’s West End as Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln paid a visit to Mixed Up Records on Otago Lane.

Lincoln is best known for his role as Rick Grimes in post-apocalyptic horror television series The Walking Dead having also appeared in the Channel 4 series Teachers and also in Christmas favourite, Love Actually as Mark.

Taking to social media, Mixed Up Records said: “Andrew Lincoln is very happy with his big bag of excellent records from Mixed Up! And he gets to take home one of our super cool tote bags too.

Mixed Up Records

“Here he is giving us his best blue steel.”

Mixed Up Records opened in 1997 when Peter Ashby, then aged 19, hoarded plastic boxes of second-hand records and began trading from the unit. Quite a remarkable endeavour considering the shop is still there 27 years later, surviving through the noughties decline in vinyl sales and the subsequent emergence of streaming services whereby traditional music forms lost significant commercial value.

Peter catered for a small but enthusiastic market and it was the energy that secreted from this that strengthened his passion and kept the shop afloat. While he didn’t make any money for the first ten years of operating, his work still served a purpose and became an integral thread sustaining Glasgow’s DIY music scene.