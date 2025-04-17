Walks in Glasgow: 12 off the beaten track walks to try in and around Glasgow in 2025

Walking became a big part of people’s lives during lockdown as they looked to get out and explore Glasgow and places in the surrounding areas as they were limited to where they could travel to.

Some have carried on that passion on for exploring areas, whilst some might only like to get out and about on a sunny day to take a stroll and clear their head.

City life can be pretty hectic at times with so much going on and you may be looking for somewhere to go to switch off for a while and relax.

There is no shortage of walks off the beaten track to try in and around Glasgow where you can admire some stunning scenery or be at one with nature with these being some of our top picks.

1 . Cuningar Loop Cuningar Loop is a great woodland park which is found on the banks of the River Clyde in Rutherglen. You can enjoy walks along the riverside or forest trails. | Supplied

2 . Linn Park Glasgow has no shortage of great parks with Linn Park in the Southside of the city being a great place to explore. The most popular route to take in the park is the White Cart Walkway which begins at Pollok House and follows the White Cart Water which leads you to the parks Ha’penny Bridge featured in the photograph. | Linn Park

3 . Kelvin Walkway The Kelvin Walkway is a hidden gem in Glasgow and a great place to have a stroll along on a sunny day which connects Kelvinbridge to the Botanic Gardens. Be sure to look out for wildlife in the River Kelvin whilst walking along as otters have been spotted in recent times. | GPS Walking & Cycle Routes

4 . The Clyde Walkway One of the most challenging walks you can try is the Clyde Walkway which spans a total of 40 miles and runs between Partick and New Lanark. On your way along, you’ll pass sites which detail the importance of the Clyde Valley. Photo: via WikiCommons