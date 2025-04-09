Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The outdoor pool is one of only two heated salt water pools in Scotland - watch our video of the beautiful setting beside the Clyde that's a 45 minute drive from Glasgow.

Originally built in 1909, the tidal pool at Gourock was converted in the 1960s to sit at its current position with panoramic views of the Clyde Estuary and Argyle Hills. During the summer season, it is one of Inverclyde’s most popular tourist attractions. This year the pool has an opening date of Friday 2May and you will be able to visit for a swim with a stunning backdrop until the first week in September.

A 2004 photograph of the pool by Martin Parr was used as the album cover for The Ballad of Darren (2023) by indie band Blur, giving the local landmark a new burst of recognition - the image has been used to represent Scotland at Heathrow Airport in London and JFK Airport in New York.

Speaking of Scotland as a subject for photography, the Martin Parr said: “Firstly, it’s a very beautiful country, and second the people are great – very friendly, the social scene is very interesting. It’s different from where I live in Bristol, it’s rougher and more engaging and quite dramatic. That difference really appeals to me.”

The photo toured around Scotland in an exhibition called ‘Think of Scotland’ in 2014 - which showcased 30 years worth of Parr’s photographs. It was here the local swimmer pictured in the photo; Ian Galt, realised he had been captured on film, 10 years after the picture was taken.

Mr Galt, a dentist, said he had swum exactly 32 lengths almost every day during the summer of 2004 while recovering from a 2-month stint in intensive care. It was the only place he was able to move unassisted by the use of crutches.

The dentist attributed the cool salt waters to playing a large part in his recovery, reminiscing on the therapeutic sounds of the silence, the seagulls and lapping of the waves.

Watch the video above for a view of the Gourock Outdoor Pool from above as they prepare for a new summer season ahead.

Albert Rd, Gourock PA19 1NQ