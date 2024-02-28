Glasgow City Council has granted a change of use planning consent, which will allow the full re-opening of dry dock number one in Govan. The dry dock - one of three built between 1869 and 1898 - will operate as a ship repair and maintenance facility, allowing the continuation of work on the steamer TS Queen Mary, currently berthed nearby. Peter Breslin, managing director of Govan Drydock Limited says: “Securing planning consent will allow us to continue the regeneration work on Govan dry dock, which has been derelict for the past 36 years." The re-opening of dry dock number one is part of a wider series of regeneration proposals led by New City Vision. New housing plans were recently submitted to Glasgow City Council as part of the ongoing regeneration of the Govan Graving Docks. The plan to construct up to 304 new homes, at the southern boundary of the site, as part of a wider regeneration of the historic docks. Paul Sweeney MSP, convenor of Holyrood's maritime and shipbuilding cross-party group, said he was "delighted" by the news. “With support from Glasgow City Heritage Trust, the Arrol-built steel caisson dock gate will now be fully restored to working order, which will allow vessels to enter the dock – and make use of dry docking facilities, commencing with the re-engineering project for the iconic 1933 turbine steamer, Queen Mary. “After 36 years of dereliction, it has been a life-long dream for me to see the rejuvenation of commercial shipbuilding and repair services on the upper Clyde.”