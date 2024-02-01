Growing Glasgow: 8 new developments set to make Glasgow bigger

3 . Meat Market reborn

The old B-listed Meat Market site in Glasgow's East End are being redeveloped close to 150 years after the market on Bellgrove Road first opened, it’s hoped the development will bring back vibrancy to an area that has long been missing. Prior to housing association Home in Scotland taking over the six-acre site, it had been derelict for over a decade. Now, the first phase of the development is expected to bring renewed vigour into the area, as well as help connect the east end of Glasgow to the city centre, with the addition of the 251 Mid-Market Rent homes.