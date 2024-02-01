Growing Glasgow: 8 new developments set to make Glasgow bigger

Glasgow is a city that's constantly on the grow - the city is a shining light here in Scotland that draws folks in from across the world.
We all know about the rapid growth of the student population in the inner city and West End that is constantly adding new student towers to Glasgow's skyline - but today we wanted to talk about the developments that are actively expanding the boundaries of the city.
Our city has always been a welcoming one - anyone is welcome to become a Glaswegian, no matter where they're from. As it always seems to be, we're in desperate need of housing stock in Glasgow - so it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the new developments to see where and when the new homes are popping up.
1. Greater Govan
Tenants have already begun moving into a landmark £21 million housing development from Govan Housing Association - who are building their biggest ever development of 92 homes at Water Row. The new homes for “mid market rent’ – with an additional six commercial units beneath them – are within touching distance of the new Govan-Partick bridge whose main span was floated up the Clyde just a few months ago.
2. Shawlands Arcade re-imagined
Plans to build 329 new flats on the site of Shawlands Arcade in Glasgow were approved in October with demolition and construction work likely to start in mid-2024. The new builds on Kilmarnock Road will range from five to 14 storeys tall. Demolition and construction work is likely to start in mid-2024 and is expected to be completed by late 2026.
3. Meat Market reborn
The old B-listed Meat Market site in Glasgow's East End are being redeveloped close to 150 years after the market on Bellgrove Road first opened, it’s hoped the development will bring back vibrancy to an area that has long been missing. Prior to housing association Home in Scotland taking over the six-acre site, it had been derelict for over a decade. Now, the first phase of the development is expected to bring renewed vigour into the area, as well as help connect the east end of Glasgow to the city centre, with the addition of the 251 Mid-Market Rent homes.
4. Bigger Barrhead
Nearly 350 new homes could be built in Barrhead if plans are approved by the council. If successful, the plans would deliver a broad mix of housing types including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes. On top of that, plans also include provision for a neighbourhood retail facility.