Watch: Highlights of Finnieston’s Hidden Lane

Finnieston’s hidden retail gem

Glasgow’s West End is notorious for its array of vintage clothing stores, quality restaurants and independent maker shops but from my personal experience the wider conversation appears to focus on the Hillhead end. The Hidden Lane is an area often forgotten about, probably due to its discreet location, but combines all these creative enterprises and more within a close-knit brightly coloured community.

At the centre of Finnieston’s Argyle Street look above the building doorways and you may see a sign directing you to the Hidden Lane. Down the cobbled street a cluster of painted brick buildings will appears, housing around 100 studios all driving different outlets. There are yoga classes, recording studios, a record shop, pottery workshops, places to eat.

Some of my personal highlights are:

Curated & Gifted

A fairly new addition to the lane, the small shop is situated within the blue bungalow just beyond the entrance and sells locally made gift-type items including jewellery, bags, sketchbooks, art supplies and cards. The selection is considerable and it can be noted that the person running the operation has impeccable taste.

Finnieston Antiques Centre

Has an incredibly wide selection of offerings which are neatly laid out and the shop is easy to browse. There are paintings, carpets, watches, ornaments, statues and jewellery, with new stock consistently coming in. The goods are at a very varied price range as well catering to customers of all financial backgrounds.

Chloe Charlett

Handmade pottery with intricate and unique designs, perfect for gifting.

Music From Big Blue

The upstairs record shop on the left corner of the lane. What stands out about this retailer compared to others of its kind in the city is its dedication to local bands. It holds probably the widest selection of vinyl from Scottish artists old and new.

Hidden Lane Tearoom

The quaintest little cafe. Food is delicious, crockery is beautiful and the tea selection is amazing. I recommend coming here for afternoon tea on a nice day.

