Mexican food is one of the most popular international cuisines in the world, but only recently has the phenomenon caught on in Glasgow - so who could blame you for not knowing where’s to find the very best of Mexican cuisine in the city?

That’s why we’re ranking the best Mexican restaurants in Glasgow.

Think Enchiladas and Tostadas, Burritos and Tacos, and of course, Tequila, Margaritas, and Mezcal - today we’re touring around to find where the very best of the best of Mexican cuisine is in Glasgow.

The focus on fresh flavours and delicious spices makes it a favourite with many. In our experience as food and drink writers, we’ve had the pleasure of touring around some of the very best of Glasgow’s restaurants, and we’ve found out a lot along the way - like where to find the very best Mexican food in the city.

The menus below cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, dessert - most Mexican restaurants offer a great variety of menu items and choices, from small plates to massive heaving ones. So, where are the best places to get Mexican food in Glasgow? Take a look below as we show you where to find the best Mexican food, cocktails, and more here in Glasgow.

1 . Rafas - The Hidden Lane, Finnieston Rafas is well worth a visit to The Hidden Lane alone. It's some of, if not the, best Mexican street food you can find in Glasgow, hands down. If you're lucky you can find them in a food truck alongside Big Feed events across the city in places like Kelvingrove Park or other pop-ups around Glasgow.

2 . La Masa Taco Bar - 26A Renfield Street La Masa has been bringing tacos and tostadas to the people of Glasgow since it opened in the city centre earlier this year. Formerly occupied by seafood restaurant Scamp, the new taco bar has kept its promise of delivering fresh Mexican food, and folks have received it well, with the space being packed out every time we've passed.

3 . Bibi's Bibi’s is a well-established independent Mexican cantina in Partick who were shortlisted for the Mexican Restaurant of the Year award in 2023! If you haven't tried it yet, get yourself down to Dumbarton Road

4 . Mezcal Mezcal is a city centre staple these days for both food and cocktails - it's without a doubt that the good folks at Mezcal shake up the best margarita in the city in our opinion. The food is nothing to turn your nose at either, Mezcal worked exclusively with acclaimed Mexican chef Adriana Cavita to develop their menu which takes advantage of fresh and locally sourced ingredients.