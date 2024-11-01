You can’t really go wrong living in Glasgow - every neighbourhood has something about it that makes it special. Glaswegians are really community minded folks, wherever you end up you’re bound to be welcome with open arms if you get yourself out there - but today we wanted to put forward our 16 favourite in the city that we love to visit and live in.

Whether you’re going to the City Centre, East End, North, West End, or Southside - we put together this list to showcase the very best neighbourhoods in every part of the city, and tell you why we love them so much.

From buzzing hospitality spots to quiet friendly communities with green space, take a look below at our list of neighbourhoods we love in Glasgow, chosen by our readers and writers.

1 . Finnieston Finnieston is the hospitality hot spot in Glasgow - it has the highest density of high quality restaurants and bars in the city. It's an incredible place to live with plenty of connections to the rest of the city too. | Glasgow Life

2 . Shawlands People from all across Scotland and beyond have been moving to Shawlands in droves thanks to its ever growing community, and fantastic range of independent shops, bars, restaurants, and more. The neighbourhood really put Glasgow on the map as a great place to live for all sorts of people. | Rightmove

3 . Maryhill Maryhill is an underrated but historically much-loved neighbourhood in Glasgow. Many new creative businesses have moved into the area with the creation of spaces like the Glue Factory and Civic House. It has some of the best old-school traditional pubs in the city, and the canal is an incredible space for a lovely walk. | dod