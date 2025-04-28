4 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Over a century old, the art gallery and museum was built at the very end of the Victorian era in 1901. The gallery was designed by Sir John W. Simpson, who also built the original Wembley Stadium, and E.J. Milner Allen, who designed many of the biggest hospitals across the North of England. Kelvingrove as we know it today opened in 1901 as the ‘Palace of Fine Arts’ for the Glasgow International Exhibition, held in the same year between May 2 and November 4. Kelvingrove was built in the Spanish Baroque style, but was still constructed using Locharbriggs red sandstone - in keeping with the traditional Glaswegian style. One of Glasgow’s biggest and most enduring urban legends is that Kelvingrove was accidentally built back to front. Some versions of the story take it even further, claiming one of the architects died to suicide by throwing themself from one of the towers after experiencing such despair over his mistake. This is false, the main entryway was always meant to be facing towards the park. | Glasgow City Archives