Glasgow is host to a swathe of stunning architecture - no matter where you go in the city - so today we wanted to share the buildings in Glasgow that we love the most.
Architectural styles vary greatly across the city, in the city centre you can find a broad range of Victorian, Art-Deco, Art-Noveau, Georgian, and many more in between.
Glasgow of course is home to some of the greatest architects ever produced in Scotland, most famously Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander “Greek” Thomson.
Many of these buildings are inextricably linked to the city, people make Glasgow of course, but these buildings allow the people of Glasgow to flourish.
Whether they’re civic buildings, religious, residential, or otherwise - we feel that all of these buildings best represent Glasgow as a whole. If you can only take a visitor to 12 spots around Glasgow, these are the dozen buildings that best tell the tale of our fair city.
While we’ve lost many of our greatest buildings, thankfully we’ve retained the most historic buildings. Can you imagine Glasgow without the cathedral? It just wouldn’t be the same. It’s important that we all celebrate and recognise the importance of these buildings, or it’s all too likely that we could lose them much sooner than we think.
Take a look below at 12 of Glasgow’s most historic buildings that best represent Glasgow’s culture, people, and history.
