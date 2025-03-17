North Lanarkshire is home to a brilliant collection of parks that are enjoyed by both locals and visitors.
Glaswegians choose these parks to head to if they fancy a day out of the city, with all of these outdoor spaces being the perfect spot to head to with the family.
Here are six of the best parks in North Lanarkshire right now.
1. Strathclyde Park
Formerly the mining town of Bothwellhaugh, Strathclyde Park has a lot to offer - watersports, M&Ds, picnics, walking trails, the works really. Photo: instagram
2. Have a picnic at Drumpellier Country Park
There's not much better than getting back in touch with nature with a good old fashioned picnic with loved ones in Drumpellier. | Contributed
3. Greenhead Moss Community Nature Park
Greenhead Moss Community Nature Park in Wishaw (known locally as the Perchy Pond) is an interesting raised bog walk. Expect lots of ducks and other wildlife. | Google Maps
4. Cumbernauld House Park
This 19-hectare park is mainly conserved to its informal original layout with sloping and flat areas of grassland with footpaths around the perimeter. It hosts a number of ancient specimen trees. Spectacular views as far as the Campsie fells and the Ochil hills can be seen from the top end of the park. | NLC
