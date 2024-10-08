Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We visited the Kimpton Blythswood Hotel & Spa to try the luxury hotel’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spa offers a generous and diverse array of wellness facilities, allowing users to participate in multiple sensory experiences. From ice showers to saunas and steam rooms, to salt therapy and hydrotherapy. We were given two hours to use these rooms - central to the thermal experience - ahead of one-to-one treatments.

Physiological benefits are straightforward - going to a spa will prompt muscle relaxation, skin health, the lowering of blood pressure, losing toxins from the body and improved circulation. After dotting between each area I felt more energised, elasticated. I could breathe a bit deeper and stretch a bit further. It was the mental benefits I didn’t quite anticipate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As there are so many facilities you won’t bore easily. Each new experience offers something different and thus, the mind is comfortably occupied by its surroundings. Entering a room you immediately feel your body respond to the change in environment, and coping with this adjustment often requires a mental drive, a focus on breath work. Eventually, depending on whether you’re too hot or too cold or simply ready for something else, you move to the next and reset your line of thinking.

Contributes

It allowed me to entirely live in the moment for two hours - a task I don’t ordinarily find easy. My visual surroundings were calming - a warm tonal ambience. I naturally thought about which of my senses were being activated and how changing temperatures were stimulating internal systems. I wasn’t familiar with all of the facilities and thus, I had to experience them and conjure a conclusion based on what I felt.

It is an easy place to be mindful, to indulge in relaxation. This is what I expect from wellness centres but frankly not something I find commonplace largely due to limited facilities, the lack of stimulation causing me to bore and thus turn my attention back to external situations, the very thing I am seeking to escape.

The thermal package includes:

Vitality Pool & Hydrotherapy Pool - a water temperature of between 33 and 35 degrees they provides relief and soothing of aching muscles and joint pains. Powerful jets also massage the body.

- a water temperature of between 33 and 35 degrees they provides relief and soothing of aching muscles and joint pains. Powerful jets also massage the body. Sauna and low temperature sauna - aids in detoxification, increased metabolism, weight loss, increased blood circulation, pain reduction, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, improved immune function, stress management, improved sleep, improved cardiovascular function and relaxation.

- aids in detoxification, increased metabolism, weight loss, increased blood circulation, pain reduction, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, improved immune function, stress management, improved sleep, improved cardiovascular function and relaxation. Steam Room - lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, loosens stiff joints, clears congestion, removes toxins, aids in workout recovery.

- lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, loosens stiff joints, clears congestion, removes toxins, aids in workout recovery. Tepidarium - a milder sauna that doesn’t put as much strain on the cardiovascular system.

- a milder sauna that doesn’t put as much strain on the cardiovascular system. Laconium - a dry form of sauna that helps with blood circulation and helps in post workout recovery.

- a dry form of sauna that helps with blood circulation and helps in post workout recovery. Ice Fountain -interrupts sweating process and helps cool body down.

Contributed

Moving on to the treatment, I received a 60-minute indulgent massage followed by a 25-minute Ishga facial. My therapist was considerate and attentive, confident in her craft and intricate in practice. We began with a short consultation identifying areas of stress then we discussed oils and their individual benefits. The treatment was curated in line with my specific preferences and ambitions for the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was wholly relaxing, I didn’t want it to end. Having back-to-back massages heightened the treatment.

Following this I was taken to a relaxation room where there was herbal tea and water to consume at my own leisure. Here is where I met my friend and we sat on curved cushioned couches talking through our experiences and how we felt until we were ready to leave. Despite being sleepy during the massage this allowed us space to refresh and energise.

Contributed

The changing area is state of the art with premium amenities including hair dryers, straighteners, face and hair products, shower space, cotton towels and robes.

Located centrally at 11 Blythswood Square, on the bottom floor of the Georgian townhouse that houses Kimpton Blythswood Hotel. Just ten minutes from Buchanan Street it is accessible by foot and car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is historic, at 200 years old it is a testament to Glasgow’s architectural and social heritage designed by visionary engineer Robert Black who sought to create a public space that would reflect the wealth and prestige of the Victorian elite.

The building was once the Scottish Automobile Club before transforming into the hotel and spa it is today in 2009 following a £24 million investment. One of the most prestigious establishments in the city, it has hosted a roster of high profile guests including Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa.

You can see more images from the spa here.