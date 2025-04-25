West End Festival Ashton Lane Street Party to return this summer for a huge weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s set to draw crowds of over 30,000 people across the weekend for two days of free live music, street food, DJs, and summer vibes.

The Ashton Lane Summer Street Party is back for West End Fest 2025, taking over the cobbled lane for a full weekend of live music, street performers, DJs, street food, and alfresco drinks - from Saturday 31st May to Sunday 1st June, running 12-10pm on Saturday and 12-7pm on Sunday.

Expect back-to-back entertainment across the lane with acoustic & DJ sets, and pop-up performances – plus sample the best of Glasgow’s street food scene, with mouth-watering food stalls and fantastic drink offerings from the bars lining the lane, including Grosvenor Café, Innis & Gunn, Vodka Wodka, Jinty McGuinty’s, Ramen Dayo, Ashoka, The Gardener and Ubiquitous Chip.

Brel will be right at the heart of it all, with its Garden Stage hosting free acoustic sessions and DJs throughout the weekend, alongside a line-up of Belgian beers, summer cocktails and seasonal dishes served in its fairy-lit beer garden.

Nicola Wilkinson, operations director for Brel, said: “We love being part of the Ashton Lane Street Party, there’s nothing quite like seeing the whole lane come to life with live music, amazing food and that real buzz of the West End. It’s a brilliant way to kick off the summer. Our beer garden has an incredible atmosphere for live music, and with plenty of covered seating, you can soak it all in come rain or shine.”

Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new or just looking to enjoy a fun day out with friends and family, the street food festival has something for everyone.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.