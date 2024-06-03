Watch: What’s it like to work in the Barras? We visited the market to find out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barras markets are one of Glasgow’s most iconic, long-standing features - but what’s it like to work there?

The Barrowlands is home to Scotland’s most iconic music venue and what was once Britain’s biggest market. It is the centre of community for Glaswegians, old and young, and anyone who comes to visit.

The Barras is still a hive of community activity - awash with people from all over Glasgow, whether they come for a tipple, a nosey around the stalls, or for a late-night gig, they all come together to form the Barras - a place just as edgy, cool, and trendy as it was when it opened over 100 years ago.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...