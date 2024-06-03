Watch: What’s it like to work in the Barras? We visited the market to find out
The Barrowlands is home to Scotland’s most iconic music venue and what was once Britain’s biggest market. It is the centre of community for Glaswegians, old and young, and anyone who comes to visit.
The Barras is still a hive of community activity - awash with people from all over Glasgow, whether they come for a tipple, a nosey around the stalls, or for a late-night gig, they all come together to form the Barras - a place just as edgy, cool, and trendy as it was when it opened over 100 years ago.
We headed down to meet Ashleigh, head of Business Development at the Barras, who showed us around. Check our video at the top of the page to see what we found out!
