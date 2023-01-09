Fans will be able to meet the artist in person while he dishes out merch from the barras

Glasgow’s own rising star, Joesef, is set to take over a stall at the Barras this weekend ahead of his debut album.

Joesef will be selling vinyl, CD, and cassette copies of his first album, Permanent Damage from 10am this Saturday, January 14. Fans can be assured that all copies are totally legimate - and no dodgy burned CDs will be on offer (at least at Joesef’s stall).

The singer, from Garthamlock, is no stranger to the Barras, having played his first sold out gig at the legendary venue in 2021. He makes his return for two nights at the end of his forthcoming UK tour on March 24 and 25.

Joesef says: “Going to have a pop up shop in the Barrowlands Market on the 14th of January! I thought it’d be funny to dish out beers, blast some tunes and punt some vinyls and merch for the young team.

“The Barras market is the epicentre of everything you need and don’t need - we’ll be providing both those things on January 14th so come get in about it ya b*stards.“

The special Barras pop-up is part of a run of activity around the album’s release, which includes launch gigs and signings at Glasgow Monorail (March 13), Edinburgh Assai Store (March 14) and Dundee Church with Assai (March 15).Joesef is back in Glasgow on Monday March for an album release party at Platform, including a screening of a short film featuring Joesef’s single videos and a conversation with video director Luis Hindman and comedian Paul Black.

Fans can give themselves a chance to win tickets by pre-saving the album at the artists website.

Joesef played the Hydro in Glasgow last month supporting Paolo Nutini, a huge moment for the up-and-coming star: “Candy was the first tune I ever learned on the guitar, the big man’s music has been a constant in my life so this was a f*cking buzz.

“Cheers to Paolo Nutini and crew for being so welcoming, and to Glesga for being the best as usual, my first arena gig man.”

