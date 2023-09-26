Register
Neighbourhood Guide: Why Hyndland is the place to be in Glasgow’s West End

Hyndland is one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST

If you happen to be in Glasgow’s West End and exit Byres Road to walk along Highburgh Road, you will begin to make your way into Hyndland which has several great cafes and red sandstone community gardens.

The area has always attracted famous faces with the likes of Kevin Bridges, Sanjeev Kohli and Frankie Boyle being residents of the popular West End area.

Whether you are looking to have a couple of pints in Cottiers or The Rock, have a glass of wine at Peckham’s, or find a great book at an independent bookshop - there is no shortage of great things to do.

We’ve compiled a list of the best spots to check out in the area from the best places for brunch to the best independent retailers.

The Rock was the first public house opened in Hyndland in 1966 with it remaining a local favourite ever since.

1. Have a pint at The Rock

There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads.

2. Have brunch at Epicures by Cail Bruich

You won’t be stuck for choice at The Bakery by Zique who freshly bake bread each day as well as having plenty of sweet favourites.

3. Get your pastry favourties at The Bakery by Zique

Cottiers is a great spot for a drink in Glasgow’s West End with them having a terrific beer garden.

4. Have a drink at Cottiers

