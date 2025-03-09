Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow is included in the annual list of the world’s best cities produced by international travel publisher Time Out.

Every year Time Out publishes a list of the world’s best cities, compiled from surveys of tens of thousands of people in the biggest cities combined with the expertise of the travel magazine’s global network of experts. Today the 2025 edition was published, featuring the insights of over 18,500 citizens around the world.

Glasgow came in at 36 on the list, with 2025 marking the city’s 850th birthday celebrations. Time Out recommended visiting during the anniversary year saying: “Events to mark the big birthday include a three-day ‘Clyde Chorus’ music festival in May, a pop-up Glasgow history exhibition and Taste the Place, a self-guided culinary heritage tour launching in April. Existing festivals, such as the TRNSMT music festival and Yardworks street art festival, are also getting a financial boost.”

Glasgow scored high for the local food and drink scene although a night out at a bar or a club was deemed to be an expensive proposition: “Glaswegians love their culture and food, giving both high scores (87 percent and 69 percent, respectively). Better yet, locals reckon it’s pretty cheap to eat out and see art in the city. A night out, on the other hand, will set you back – only 35 percent said going out to a bar or club is affordable in Glasgow.”

The fact that Glasgow is a UNESCO City of Music merited a mention, alongside Strathbungo being included in the coolest neighbourhoods list, “its fierce indie spirit a microcosm of city-wide cultural renewal.”

The Glasgow music scene was hailed, with Time Out saying: “Bands such as the 2024 Mercury Prize-nominated corto.alto are cultivating a unique ‘Glasgow sound’ you won’t hear elsewhere: check it out at grassroots venues such as Nice N Sleazy, Basement Jazz Cafe and Mono. The bar scene, too, is hopping: head to new literary-themed bar The Last Bookstore, or indulge in interactive cocktail fun at world-renowned speakeasy The Absent Ear.”

Cape Town came out top of the annual survey of the world’s best cities. Followed by Bangkok, New York, Melbourne and London to round out the top five. Other UK cities included in the list were Edinburgh in 13th place, Brighton at 34th, Belfast rides in a number 47 and Bristol at 48th. You can see the full list here.