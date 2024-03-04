World Book Day: 14 of the all-time best books from Glasgow for World Book Day

World Book Day will be taking place this week on 7 March 2024 with the day being an annual celebration of authors and books.
Glasgow has produced many great books and authors over the years with these being some of the best titles to come out of the city.
Alasdair Gray's Poor Things has recently been adapted into a film and has since received many awards.
1. Shuggie Bain
"Shuggie Bain is the unforgettable story of young Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, a sweet and lonely boy who spends his 1980s childhood in run-down public housing in Glasgow, Scotland. Thatcher’s policies have put husbands and sons out of work, and the city’s notorious drugs epidemic is waiting in the wings." Photo: John Devlin
2. Poor Things
The major film starring Emma Stone is "this story of true love and scientific daring whirls the reader from the private operating-theatres of late-Victorian Glasgow through aristocratic casinos, low-life Alexandria and a Parisian bordello, reaching an interrupted climax in a Scottish church."
3. Laidlaw
"When a young woman is found brutally murdered in Kelvingrove Park, only one man stands a chance of finding her killer. Jack Laidlaw. He is a man of contrasts, ravaged by inner demons but driven by a deep compassion for the violent criminals in Glasgow's underworld. But will Laidlaw's unorthodox methods get him to the killer in time, when the victim's father is baying for blood?"
4. No Mean City
"No book is more associated with the city of Glasgow than No Mean City. First published in 1935, it is the story of Johnnie Stark, son of a violent father and a downtrodden mother, the 'Razor King' of Glasgow's pre-war slum underworld, the Gorbals. The savage, near-truth descriptions, the raw character portrayals, bring to life a story that is fascinating, authentic and convincing."