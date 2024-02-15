Glasgow's Mitchell Library launches free musical instrument library for young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Life, the charity which delivers culture and sport in the city, has confirmed the library has joined the We Make Music Instrument Libraries project.

The project is supported and workshops fully funded by the Creative Scotland Youth Music Initiative, with the Music Education Partnership Group (MEPG), which works linking local partners to get musical instruments into libraries across Scotland.

Children and young people up to 25 can visit The Mitchell and use their Glasgow Life Library card to borrow an instrument just like they would take out a book. Glasgow Life Libraries has partnered with local organisation Music Broth, Scotland's original musical instrument library, to stock over 30 Music Broth instruments. These range from guitars and ukuleles to keyboards and violins.

People had the chance to pick up and play some of the instruments as part of a drop-in session on Wednesday 14 February. There will be a six-week block of Tuesday workshops starting on 20 February. Music Broth tutors will lead two 45-minute sessions from 6pm to help people get to grips with guitar and ukelele.

Spaces at the Tuesday workshops are limited. Anyone who is interested can book their place by visiting the Music Broth website.

Chair of Glasgow Life, Bailie Annette Christie said: “The We Make Music Instrument Libraries initiative at The Mitchell Library will help young people experience the joy of music and learning a musical instrument.

“This wonderful project highlights how Glasgow’s libraries are much more than books. They are safe spaces where people can relax, socialise, and learn something new. The programme makes music more accessible and gives people the chance to try something new for free. It is also a great example of how culture and sport can improve people’s wellbeing.”

Director of the Music Education Partnership Group, John Wallace said: “There exists an insatiable demand for music making in every part of our communities. We Make Music Libraries lend out musical instruments in exactly the same way as books to children, young people and adults who want to make a joyful noise or express their inner thoughts through their music making. Music is one of the glories as well as the glues in our society, and We Make Music Libraries are agents of happiness and cohesion.”

Founding Director of Music Broth, Jen O'Brien said: “We have always worked to support people across Glasgow since first establishing our library hub in Govanhill in 2017. We value and support the creativity and diversity everyone brings, all of our wellbeing through music, and the vibrancy of our communities. We are delighted to share our instruments directly through The Mitchell Library system, giving access to more people, and further value to our mutual sharing economy ethos. We look forward to extending this partnership working together with The Mitchell Library and Glasgow Life for more instruments provision and more fun creative workshops and events.”