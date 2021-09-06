There are lots of hospitality jobs available in Glasgow
But behind every great hospitality business is a team of hard-working staff - some of whom are looking for new members.
From part-time to full-time, festival-long roles to permanent jobs, there are lots of positions to apply for.
Here are 10 hospitality jobs available in Glasgow now.
Supercube - part-time team member
This karaoke business, which lets customers rent rooms and sing to their heart’s content, is looking to recruit part-time staff.
You could be working between 6-16 hours per week over at least two shifts. Pay rate depends on experience but starts at £9.20.
Dessert Licious - restaurant team member
The UK’s first shaved ice cafe is now hiring, with the popular dessert business looking for a new team member. The successful applicant will be working 20 hours per week, with a salary up to £9 per hour.
Benefits include discounted or free food.
iCafe - team member
iCafe, the award-winning coffee house and internet cafe, is looking for a full-time team member. Duties include preparing food and drink, as well as serving.
La Vita Pizzeria - waiting staff
The George Square restaurant is in urgent need of full-time waiting staff to join its team. It is looking for people with experience at similar fast-paced environments.
Great Western Cafe - food prep and barista
The cafe, unsurprisingly found on Great Western Road, is looking for a food prep and barista. The role is part-time, but comes with a salary of £17,447. Experience is not essential, as training will be provided.
Radisson Blu Hotel - receptionist
The Argyle Street hotel is looking for a receptionist to join its team. The successful applicant will have duties including supporting the front office department and helping maximise guest satisfaction.
TRNSMT - catering assistant
For those looking for a more short-term job, there is an urgent demand for a catering assistant who can work in a pop-up lobster shack and bubble waffle stand at the three-day music festival.
Las Iguanas - server
The Latin American restaurant and bar, found on West Nile Street, is searching for a server to join its team. Benefits include a 50 per cent discount card on food.
Eusebi Deli & Restaurant - barista/bar staff
The award-winning deli and restaurant in Glasgow’s west end is looking for a skilled barista and passionate bar staff to join the team.
Salary is between £21,000-£23,000.
Soup & Juice Co - cafe assistant
The fast-paced takeaway, based in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, is looking for a permanent staff member. Applicants must have at least one year’s experience in hospitality.